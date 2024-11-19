Potential Dak Prescott suitors as Shedeur Sanders rumors surround Cowboys
During a Tuesday appearance on Fox Sports' The Herd, Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin said he has it on good authority that his former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, would agree to coach the Cowboys if Dallas drafts his son Shedeur.
The Cowboys would have the ninth pick in the draft if the season ended today. Ahead of them are the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets — all teams in need of a quarterback.
Seeing that Sanders is the best quarterback in this draft, the Cowboys would either need those teams to start winning or would have to trade up for Sanders. If that were to happen, what would Dallas do with current quarterback Dak Prescott?
Prescott is under contract through 2028 with cap hits of $89.8 million, $68 million, $62 million and $72 million beginning next season. The Cowboys wouldn't draft Sanders that high to sit behind Prescott for long, and they wouldn't pay Prescott that much to be a backup — meaning Prescott would eventually have to be traded.
The obvious suitors for Prescott would begin with the teams listed three paragraphs above. Then, there's the teams drafting after Dallas at the moment.
Derek Carr probably won't be with the New Orleans Saints for too long, the Miami Dolphins have yet to win a playoff game with Tua Tagovailoa and Geno Smith's tenure will soon come to an end with the Seattle Seahawks.
There are also wildcards to consider. The long-term futures at quarterback aren't set in stone for the Pittsburgh Steelers or Minnesota Vikings. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is now 36 and the Indianapolis Colts could soon be wondering if Anthony Richardson is their guy.
Prescott isn't some all-world playoff quarterback, but he's a better option than what more than a few teams have right now. Dallas needs assets and can get some in exchange for Prescott in an era that tends to overemphasize quarterbacks. If the Cowboys are in a position to bring the Sanders family back to Texas, it's a possibility that has to be explored.
