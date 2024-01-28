Zay Flowers Mistakes Screw Ravens On Key Drive
Zay Flowers just had quite the bad drive. With the Baltimore Ravens trailing the Kansas City Chiefs 17-7 in the second half, Flowers made two massive mistakes to screw his team out of points.
The first play came on first-and-10 from Baltimore's 36-yard line with 49 seconds left in the third quarter. Lamar Jackson dropped back and hit Flowers on a 54-yard pass for Kansas City's 10-yard line. After being tackled, Flowers stood up and taunted the Chiefs' defender, drawing a flag and a 15-yard penalty. It was a monumentally stupid mistake.
Just so dumb.
Two plays later, Flowers had a 14-yard reception to get the Ravens down to KC's 11. It was a nice play. Two plays after that, Jackson hit Flowers over the middle and he raced towards the end zone. As he dove to the goal line, the ball was knocked from his hands and he fumbled into the end zone. The Chiefs recovered.
Watch:
The fact that he failed to secure that ball took six points off the board for the Ravens. The taunting penalty made scoring far more difficult. Rookies in the NFL make big mistakes, but those were both awful and inexcusable.