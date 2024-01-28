Taylor Swift Told CBS Cameras to 'Go Away' During AFC Championship Broadcast
The Kansas City Chiefs took a 14-7 lead into halftime of the AFC Championship Game. Taylor Swift was in attendance and an annoying subplot to the actual game for many bitter people. First she freaked out when Travis Kelce scored a touchdown and then the Ravens did some swag surfing after their first touchdown.
As the game approached halftime CBS showed a promo for the GRAMMY Awards, where Swift is up for six awards this year. Then they showed Swift for so long that she was eventually alerted to the fact that she was on television. And then the camera lingered to the point where she looked like said "go away."
Did she really want the cameras to go away? It seems unlikely. Especially with the Chiefs winning and many more albums to sell. She'll head back out on the road in Tokyo in a few days and the work of a pop star is never really done. So when you show up to a sporting event on a channel that is airing a major awards show, you're going to be on television. She knows this. It's part of the gig.