Did the Jets Try to Hide Zach Wilson's Concussion?
Zach Wilson suffered a concussion during the first half of New York Jets - Miami Dolphins game in Week 15. We think. He might have hit his head while drinking water in the locker room based on the timeline of official news coming from the Jets after Wilson left the game. When Wilson initially left the game the team told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that Wilson was not hurt, but headed to the locker room to deal with hydration issues.
Shortly after that Darlington was back to report that Wilson was out because of a head injury, but it was not a concussion and he was not in the concussion protocol.
In case you were wondering, this wasn't just someone messing with Jeff Darlington. Tracy Wolfson also reported that Wilson was out with a head injury that was specifically not a concussion on the broadcast.
Then things got really predictable. The Jets finally relented and announced that the head injury that was definitely not a concussion was actually a concussion.
Here's Darlington summing it up for everyone.
And you're telling me this is the franchise that is currently clearing Aaron Rodgers to play football three and a half months after he [allegedly] tore his Achilles? It certainly puts that storyline into perspective. And has to make you wonder whether a hydrated Wilson would have returned to the game if the Dolphins hadn't so thoroughly destroyed the Jets. We know how much the team wants him out there.