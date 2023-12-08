What Color Jacket Will Taylor Swift Wear to Chiefs-Bills?
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. It's a very important game when it comes to narratives because the Chiefs at 8-4 are clinging to a two-game lead in the AFC West and are a full game behind the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins for the best record in the AFC.
The Bills on the other hand are 6-6 and are currently on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture. Even more important than that, Mike Greenberg has spent the last few days yelling at a number of different people about "Josh Allen slander," which is definitely something that no sane person has ever had outside an ESPN or FOX studio.
Look how aggrieved everyone is about Josh Allen and his mother-effing turnovers. Every time Allen throws an interception this holiday season you should know that an angle gets its wings clipped. And that's why the Get Up producers are fighting so hard to bring attention to Allen's misdeeds.
But more important than all of that is what Taylor Swift is going to wear to this nationally televised game. I know this is important because about seven times a week I get an e-mail from a company telling me that search volume for something Taylor Swift related has skyrocketed multiple-hundred percent based on something that happened at the most recent Chiefs game. Or sometimes she and Travis Kelce are seen having dinner and there's a huge uptick in people buying veal. Just look at this most recent news about people interested in red coats.
I personally ran out and bought one on Tuesday and I didn't even need a clothing company to commission data to do it. And that's why I personally can't wait to see what Swift is wearing this weekend because Christmas is coming and I need to know what gifts should be under the tree.