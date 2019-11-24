VIDEO: Cam Jordan Goes to Punch Ball, Misses, Punches Kyle Allen By Bobby Burack | Nov 24 2019

We saw some vicious punches thrown last night between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz. But those pale in comparison to the one Josh Allen just received. While holding the ball, Allen took quite a shot from Cam Jordan. Who wasn't wearing boxing gloves, I might add.

Cam Jordan punch after the whistle on Kyle Allen pic.twitter.com/11a0z4aeT8 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) November 24, 2019

"Ouch," Allen probably said.

Sure, the results don't look great, and Allen probably wasn't a fan of it, but that wasn't a dirty play. That is the risk you take by holding onto the ball on the football field.

Though, Jordan was a little late and did deserve that 15-yard penalty.

Lesson to be learned: Football the day after a heavyweight fight and NXT can be dangerous.

