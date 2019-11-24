Phil Simms: Kyle Allen Isn't the Future in Carolina By William Pitts | Nov 24 2019 Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Does Kyle Allen have the makings of long-term success as an NFL quarterback? One former Super Bowl MVP isn't so sure. Or at least he doesn't believe he's a franchise savior.

On CBS' The NFL Today, Phil Simms offered a less-than-glowing review of Carolina Panthers rookie Kyle Allen's future with the franchise.

.@PhilSimmsQB on if Kyle Allen is the future in Carolina:



No, he's not the future...I know he's a second year player, but really he's a rookie. What happens to rookies is they play a lot, they mentally, physically, and emotionally get worn down. It affects their play. pic.twitter.com/OY0twXxmDJ — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 24, 2019

Allen took over the Panthers starting quarterback role from Cam Newton in Week 2 and won his first four starts, throwing seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. Carolina placed Newton on injured reserve in November, ending his season and giving the keys to Allen for the rest of the 2019 season, leaving open the possibility that Newton's time with the Panthers was over.

However, Allen's performance has taken a 180-degree turn over the past four games, as he's tossed three touchdowns against nine interceptions, including four last week against the Buccaneers. The Panthers have lost three of their last four, and Allen's recent play has led many to question whether he truly is the answer in Carolina.

At least one former QB doesn't think so.