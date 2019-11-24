Browns Fans Joking About Myles Garrett Hitting Mason Rudolph in Head With Helmet is Disturbing By Brian Giuffra | Nov 24 2019

Tailgates are generally a time for a few brews, some tasty food and laughs among friends. But sometimes things are taken too far. Today in Cleveland that's what we saw.

By now, most people have heard about Browns DE Myles Garrett getting suspended for the rest of the year for hitting Steelers QB Mason Rudolph in the head with Rudolph's helmet. It was a terribly-dangerous situation where Rudolph could have been seriously injured, but thankfully walked away without a major injury.

Perhaps that is why Browns fans thought it would be funny to make light of the incident by bringing a piñata dressed like Rudolph to their tailgate today and trying to hit it with a helmet. They were wrong.

Call me the fun police all you want, but this incident wasn't funny and never will be. If Garrett had connected the crown of Rudolph's helmet with the crown of Rudolph's head (instead of the bottom of the helmet), Rudolph's like could have been forever altered.

Another look at Myles Garrett smashing his own helmet into Mason Rudolph's head pic.twitter.com/Aq57iW5Ird — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Thankfully it didn't happen, but to me, that doesn't give people the right to make fun of this situation. Browns fans went there, however, and embarrassed themselves in the process.