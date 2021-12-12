Will Urban Meyer Quit Before the Jaguars Fire Him?
Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars have been an absolute mess all season, and things hit rock bottom on Sunday. After a 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Meyer looked like the most depressed man alive. He's not having fun, and he's been awful. This won't end well. The only question is whether or not he'll quit before the Jaguars fire him.
I mean, just look at the way he handled this press conference:
That is not a man enjoying himself. And it's definitely not someone who wants to coach the Jaguars anymore. This week alone it was leaked that he had called all his assistant coaches losers while insisting he's a winner. Then after Sunday's game he said the following:
Throw in his ridiculous public issues from earlier in the season and it's clear the marriage can't last much longer. The transition to the NFL has not gone well for Meyer. So will the 57-year-old step down, possibly for "health reasons" as he has before, or will the Jaguars fire him?
Give that Meyer is reportedly making somewhere around $10 million a year, he may make owner Tony Khan fire him. But when things don't go well for Meyer he tends to find a way out. That's not to say his health issues aren't legitimate, but they seem to suddenly become a problem when his teams aren't playing well or his program hits a skid.
All that said, I'd be heavily on the Jags firing him at the end of the season. This has all been a complete embarrassment and it needs to end.