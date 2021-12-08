Urban Meyer Now Shifting Blame to Other Jaguars Coaches
The Jacksonville Jaguars are an absolutely horrific football team and a keen observer can see each loss taking its toll on Urban Meyer's soul. Nobody has ever looked more despondent on the sideline than Meyer amidst his team's 2-10 campaign. Which is weird, because it's pretty much all his fault. Sure, the Jags have a bad roster, but there has been no semblance of competence exhibited by anybody on the field of play this season.
Meyer does not really think it is his fault, though. That has never been more clear than this week, when Meyer has faced numerous questions about James Robinson's playing time. Robinson has been dealing with injuries all season and thus has received fewer carries in most games than Carlos Hyde -- a notably worse running back. Meyer said it's because the team wants to manage Robinson's health, which would make sense if the Jags were actually doing that.
But they are not! Robinson received multiple carries at the end of the Jags' blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams this week. It makes no sense to give your injured running back touches in a game where you have no prayer of winning late in the fourth quarter. When asked about this, Meyer shifted the blame to somebody else and agreed entirely that it wasn't a good decision.
Asked again about the management of Hyde and Robinson, Meyer threw out some word barf before saying he doesn't "micromanage," and anyone who wants answers should ask the running backs coach.
Today, Meyer effectively doubled down on all that and took the responsibility entirely off himself.
That's... just not how it works. At all. Meyer hired these people. There's inherent responsibility there. Presumably, they are all on the same page to some degree and the assistants aren't just given free reign to do whatever they want. What's the point of having a head coach otherwise? But if you ask Meyer, that's exactly what's going on.
If that's the case... what exactly would you say you do here, Urban? If other coaches are responsible for game-day decisions, then what the hell are you up to? Making the timeout and challenge decisions? You're robbing the Jaguars blind if that's all you do.
It sure doesn't seem like Meyer is cut out for the professional level. His team is bad in every regard, the quarterback heralded as the best prospect to come about in a generation barely looks like an improvement over Blake Bortles, and Meyer can't even take responsibility for his actions.
Other than that, everything is going great.