2020 NFL Mock Draft: Joe Burrow Solidifies Status as No. 1 Pick
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 14 2020
Joe Burrow led LSU to the national championship Monday night with a stellar performance. His play over the past few months has vaulted him to the top of many draft boards. With the college football season all wrapped up, it's time for our latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft.
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Andy Dalton appears done in Cincinnati and with the Bengals holding the top pick, it's time to invest in a young quarterback. Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to a national title. His stock is rising at an incredible rate. Given head coach Zac Taylor's experience with a QB of similar skills with Jared Goff, this fit is really nice.
At 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, Burrow has the size and arm strength to make all the throws. He is highly accurate and would fit with Taylor's system that relies heavily on pinpoint passing. Burrow showed what he can do while leading LSU to a national title and saved his best performances for the biggest stages. The Ohio native is a no-brainer at No. 1.
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
Washington will be tempted to trade down with a quarterback-needy team, but we're doing a "no-trades" mock so a move like that is out the window. Frankly, it should be anyway. A defensive force like Young doesn't come around very often. At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, he's got great size and quickness off the edge and can absolutely take over games. Young finished the season with 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles to cap a First Team All-American campaign.
Washington gets the best player in the draft at No. 2.
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
Detroit's secondary is a mess and this is a spot where they could land a star at cornerback. Okudah is the best corner in the country by a considerable margin. He has the upside of a shutdown guy, which is exactly what the Lions need. A unanimous First Team All-American in 2019, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound corner is an elite, lockdown corner a defense can build around.
4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
While finding a top target for Daniel Jones is important, protecting him is the top priority. The Giants may have missed out on filling a big need off the edge by not getting Young, but they do well for themselves here. Thomas is the best tackle in the draft and at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, he can be dominant on Jones' blindside for a long time.
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
The Dolphins get their quarterback of the future here, landing Tagovailoa without having to expend any of their considerable draft capital to do so.
Tagovailoa displays elite accuracy, can move really well in the pocket and has enough arm to make all the throws. When healthy this year, he was better than his outstanding 2018 campaign. If he can recover from the hip injury he suffered late in the 2019 season, he could very well end up the top quarterback in this class.
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Everyone is assuming Philip Rivers is done with the Chargers, leaving a massive hole at the quarterback position. With the other top signal-callers gone, this is the best option left to fill that void. Herbert has the size (6-foot-6, 237 pounds) and physical tools to be a legitimate franchise quarterback, but needs to iron out accuracy and consistency concerns.
7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DE/DT, Auburn
The Panthers have a new head coach and a new direction as a franchise, but if they want to win they must get better in the trenches.
Derrick Brown has the most potential as an interior disruptor in this class. Auburn's best defender is 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds of raw talent who is starting to translate all that potential to production. A unanimous All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, Brown is trending upward quickly. He has the raw ability to wind up as a perennial All-Pro if he continues his rapid development.
8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Arizona has a ton of holes to fill this offseason, but with the board situated as it is, this is an absolute steal. Jeudy is the best receiver in an absolutely loaded class. He's got decent size (6-foot-1, 192 pounds), great speed and is one of the best route runners to enter the draft in years. Getting Kyler Murray a legit No. 1 target for the future is critical to his development. Arizona lands one here.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
With Jalen Ramsey gone, the Jaguars have a huge hole in their secondary. Diggs is a big corner at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds who looks like he could be special in man-to-man coverage. The younger brother of Stefon, this Alabama product is also an excellent tackler.
10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
Cleveland's top need is at offensive tackle and they find a good one here. Wills is a big, strong tackle at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds. He's athletic and a bull in the run game. He could fit at either tackle spot or even guard if needed. That versatility will be key moving forward as much of Cleveland's draft should be focused on adding linemen.
11. New York Jets: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa
The Jets are desperate for help along the offensive line and on the edge. With the top two tackles gone, they'll go for a pass rusher here. At 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, Epenesa can set the edge in the running game or get to the quarterback. He racked up 10.5 sacks in 2018 and has 11.5 this season despite being the focal point of every offensive line he faced.
12. Las Vegas Raiders: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson
The Raiders often look for playmakers rather than players to fill a position and there isn't a better defensive playmaker in the draft than Simmons. He's an awkward position fit as a 6-foot-4, 225-pound converted safety. But Simmons just makes things happen on defense and the Raiders really need a boost in that area. They'll take him in April and figure out how to deploy him later.
13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
The Colts have needs along their defensive front and Kinlaw would give them a big upgrade on the interior. The kid is scary talented and, well, just plain scary. He's 6-foot-6, 310 pounds and an athletic monster. Kinlaw is already an outstanding run defender and has shown flashes as a pass rusher in 2019.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Jameis Winston may have earned a chance to stick around in Tampa next season, but the Bucs absolutely must find a way to protect him. Offensive line is the team's biggest need and it gets filled here. Wirfs played right tackle for Iowa in 2019 and absolutely mauled the opposition. He might be able to shift to the left side, but if not, he's still one of the best tackles in this year's class. At 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, he has the size to be an anchor at either tackle position.
15. Denver Broncos: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
The Broncos could lose a few members of their secondary to free agency and have needed a playmaking safety for years. Delpit was a leader on LSU's stellar defense this season and, at 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds, he can do pretty much anything on a football field. He'd be a great value here.
16. Atlanta Falcons: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
The Falcons need help at cornerback and get a pretty good one here. Henderson is as smooth as they come and has the size (6-foot-1, 202) to take on all receivers. He's a pure cover guy, so don't expect a ton of help in the run game, but he's got elite coverage ability and could go higher than this depending on how his measurables pan out.
17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
The Cowboys badly need help at safety and haven't had a marquee player at the back of their defense for a while. McKinney was phenomenal in 2019, making 95 tackles, forcing four fumbles, and intercepting three passes. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, the junior can do everything in the secondary and became Alabama's best defender as the year went along.
18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
With Tagovailoa as Miami's first pick, it's time to get him a receiver. Lamb is a big-time athlete who exploded this season as Oklahoma's No.1 receiver. He finished the year with has 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns, good for an average of 21.4 yards per reception. At 6-foot-2 and 191 pounds, he has the size and playmaking skills to make an immediate impact in the NFL.
19. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago): Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
The Raiders need playmakers on the outside regardless of who their quarterback is. Higgins is a big (6-foot-4, 205), explosive playmaker who can wreak havoc on opposing secondaries. He is also a huge red zone threat and has a knack for finding the end zone.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LA Rams): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
The Jaguars boast one of the worst offensive lines in football and that must be addressed. Jackson is a rising star in this draft class due to his athleticism and technique, matched with his 6-foot-6, 310-pound frame. A first-team All-Pac-12 selection, Jackson's draft stock seems like it will only get higher as draft day draws near.
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
The Eagles have multiple needs (including receiver), but they badly need to upgrade their weak secondary. Fulton is an aggressive corner with decent size (6-foot, 200 pounds) and a knack for making plays on the ball. He held up well against elite competition in the national championship game despite being targeted by Clemson regularly.
22. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
Josh Allen is improving under center but he still has a long way to go as far as his accuracy is concerned. It would help if he had a receiver who could make things happen after the catch. Ruggs is just 6-foot and 190 pounds, but he's one of the fastest players I've ever seen on film. He's got blazing speed that changes defensive schemes even when he doesn't touch the ball. And he also has the ability to take a short pass to the house on every play.
23. New England Patriots: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
The Patriots had a Rob Gronkowski-sized hole in their offense all season and it's time to fix that. Kmet was fantastic this season for the Irish, catching 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns in just 10 games. A two-sport athlete for much of his life, he's not polished at the position yet, but he is an excellent athlete with great hands. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds with a good release and good speed once he gets off the line, I'm betting he'll be excellent when he get some seasoning.
24. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
I love this fit. The Saints rely heavily on Michael Thomas in their offense, and while he's been incredible this season, he'll need help on the perimeter. Jefferson is a guy who raised his stock big-time this past year at LSU. At 6-foot-3 and 192 pounds, what he lacks in elite physical tools he makes up for in polish. He has good size and decent speed, but his best attribute is finding a way to get open. He finished his regular season with 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.
25. Minnesota Vikings: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
The Vikings need to improve both fronts this offseason and go a long way toward shoring up the offensive line with this pick. Prince Tega Wanogho is a 6-foot-7, 305-pounder with good feet, long arms and developing technique. He could play either tackle spot and should improve rapidly as a pro.
26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Ryan Fitzpatrick was Miami's leading rusher in 2019 with 243 yards. It's time for a complete rebuild on offense, and in this mock the Dolphins already got a quarterback and a No. 1 a receiver. Now it's time for a new running back to help those guys out.
At 5-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Swift can plow over defenders or run by them. He's a dual-threat out of the backfield and is scheme-versatile. Swift's ability to get to full speed quickly is elite and his one-cut running style fits the modern NFL.
27. Seattle Seahawks: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
The Seahawks have a number of defensive linemen slated to hit free agency this offseason and will need an infusion of talent regardless of who they keep. Davis is huge at 6-foot-7 and 312 pounds, but is also super strong and can disrupt the interior of an offensive line with ease. There's a lot more potential to be unlocked here by Pete Carroll and his coaching staff.
28. Baltimore Ravens: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
The Ravens could really use another edge rusher and Chaisson is one of the best left on the board. As a bonus, they get a leader for the defense as well. Chaisson needs to add a little bulk to his 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame, but the First Team All-SEC selection was a consistent contributor on the Tigers' fantastic defense and got better as the year progressed. He's got a ton of upside despite being just a redshirt sophomore.
29. Tennessee Titans: Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
Mike Vrabel's defense needs to get after the quarterback better off the edge in 2020. With that in mind, the Titans grab Weaver here. At 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds with a non-stop motor, Weaver will add punch to the team's pass rush. He's improved every season at Boise State and has 13.5 sacks as a junior in 2019. He's super strong and leverages both his power and speed when pass rushing while also showing the ability to set the edge against the run.
30. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
The Packers must upgrade their situation on the perimeter offensively. Aaron Rodgers needs more consistent targets and he'll get one with a ton of upside here. Shenault is big (6-foot-2, 220), incredibly fast, and versatile. He's not a polished route runner, but he's the kind of game-changing playmaker the Packers could use next to Davante Adams in the passing game.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Biadasz, G/C, Wisconsin
I've had this connection for a while and I'm sticking with it because the Chiefs need to protect Patrick Mahomes at all costs while improving their ability to run block. Biadasz is an excellent run-blocker on the interior for Wisconsin who can also pass protect. He needs to continue to improve after 2019 showed some holes in his game, but this 6-foot-3, 321-pounder is the best interior lineman in the draft.
32. San Francisco 49ers: Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal
The 49ers need help for a secondary that could lose some pieces over the next few seasons. Davis is a big, strong, hard-hitting safety from just down the road. The fifth-year senior made plays all over the field for the Bears and at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds has the size to play in the box or drop deep. He has solid cover skills as a converted cornerback and can provide big hits from the back of the defense.