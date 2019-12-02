2020 NFL Draft: Ranking the Incredibly Deep Wide Receiver Class By Ryan Phillips | Dec 03 2019 Jerry Jeudy | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL Draft is loaded with talent that could be franchise-changing. The wide receiver class is particularly deep, in fact it could be one of the best wideout classes ever.

Given the continued lean of the NFL as a pass-first league, we could see receivers fly off the board early in this year's draft. What follows is out look at the top 10 wideouts available in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Jeudy is clearly the best receiver in this year's draft and probably the most complete wideout to enter the draft since 2011. He possesses good speed (though he's not an elite burner), is an exceptional route-runner, and has outstanding hands in traffic. At 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, he's not "big" but has plenty of size for the position in the NFL.



He's been fantastic for Alabama this season, racking up 71 receptions for 959 yards and nine touchdowns in a crowded receiver group. The 2018 Biletnikoff winner will almost certainly be the first receiver off the board and immediately become his new team's No. 1 wideout.

2. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Lamb is the draft's best big-play threat and would fit well on any team any that lacks an explosive player in its passing game. The 6-foot-2, 191-pound Oklahoma wideout is a speed demon who has a running back's vision in the open field. He find creases and hits the gas when he gets the ball. He's a decent route runner and can separate out of his breaks.



The junior is a Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2019 after finishing the regular season with 50 receptions for 1,035 yards (20.7 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns over 11 games.

3. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Ruggs is one of the fastest players I've ever watched on film. He's got the kind of speed that translates regardless of where you put him on the field. At 6-foot and 190 pounds, he has average size but he makes up for that with excellent route-running and outstanding speed.



Ruggs has obviously been overshadowed by Jeudy during his college career, but this season he's been really good. So far he's caught 38 passes for 719 yards (18.9 per catch), with seven touchdowns. He also has one carry that he took 75 yards for a touchdown.



A team drafting Ruggs would be taking him on upside rather than a history of college production. With his speed, he could be worth that bet.

4. Tee Higgins, Clemson

Higgins' stock has dropped a bit this season, but he's a big target at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, and a major playmaker. Athletic and with excellent hands, Higgins is a big-play threat on every snap. He's caught 43 passes this season for 900 yards (20.9 per catch) with 10 touchdowns. That production has come while splitting touches on a loaded Clemson roster as well.



Higgins' size, strength and athleticism make him worthy of a first-round pick. He's not a burner and needs to improve his route-running, but the potential is obvious.

5. Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

Shenault has spent three years languishing on a bad Colorado team that hasn't given him enough touches. He's a really good athlete with the potential to break any play wide-open, but he's a bit raw as a pure receiver.



At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Colorado has used Shenault all over the field. This season, he's caught 56 passes for 764 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 161 yards for two touchdowns on 23 carries. He can play any role in any formation and is great after the catch.



Shenault will need time to develop into a pure receiver, but he should test off-the-charts, has good hands, and can make things happen after the catch. Easy to fall in love with his upside.

6. Justin Jefferson, LSU

Jefferson is just a good football player. He won't "wow" you with his physical gifts, but he's an excellent route-runner, seems to catch everything thrown at him, and finds ways to get open without out-running or out-muscling the man across from him.



At 6-foot-3 and 192 pounds, Jefferson needs to get bigger to deal with the physicality at the next level. But he's put up big numbers this year, catching 81 passes for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns. He'd be an excellent No. 2 in the NFL next season with some room to grow.

7. Michael Pittman Jr., USC

Pittman has jumped up draft boards as a senior, turning in a fantastic finale to his college career. At 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, the USC wideout is big, has a huge catch-radius and seems to suck up every throw around him. He's been a big-play threat all season and racked up excellent numbers despite being part of a loaded receiver group.



The 2019 Biletnikoff finalist finished his season with 95 receptions for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's got average speed that plays up because of his size and he has the ability to get open with his quality route-running. Pittman is also really strong and regularly turns short passes into solid gains with a physical running style.



Pittman is likely a solid second-round pick and profiles as a Mike Evans-type wideout in the NFL.

8. DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Yes, another Alabama wideout on this list. Smith is a balanced receiver who can sort of do everything well, but doesn't have one outstanding skill.



At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Smith has good hands, good speed, is a good athlete, and is a solid route-runner. All of that has helped him rack up 65 receptions for 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019.



Smith definitely needs to get stronger and work on eliminating drops, but he profiles as a mid-round guy who could wind up as a solid No. 2 in the NFL.

9. Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Aiyuk has raced up draft boards over the last few weeks thanks to his wildly productive senior season. He's posted 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns, showing big-play ability in the process.



At 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, Aiyuk can line up at every receiver position and is excellent after the catch. He has good speed and can find the creases in the defense to produce big plays. He can line up as a returner and has become a much better route-runner this season.



The Sun Devils' receiver has gone from largely anonymous to a potential third-round pick on the strength of a great final collegiate season.

10. Jalen Reagor, TCU

Reagor is a deep threat with elite speed who largely plays on the perimeter despite being under-sized. At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Reagor will likely line up in the slot at the next level.



The TCU junior is quick off the line and fast when he's free of press coverage, meaning he can be an effective deep-threat. He doesn't stand out as a route-runner so that must improve, but he's got good hands and can likely be an asset on special teams.



His draft stock has stagnated a bit this year, as he's only caught 43 passes for 611 yard and five touchdowns with two punt return scores. If he adds strength and improves as a route-runner he projects as a solid slot option in the NFL.