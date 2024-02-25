Fight Fans Brawled in the Stands at UFC Mexico
The UFC traveled to Mexico City on Saturday night for a card known as either UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2, UFC Fight Night 237 or UFC on ESPN+ 95. Whatever you want to call the event, it was the promotion's first trip to Mexico City since 2019 so fans were excited. Maybe even a little too excited as you'll see in these videos of a brawl in stands.
Who knows what started this, but since it took place on a flat surface inside Mexico City Arena, we do know that the people involved paid pretty good money to watch the fights and get involved in one of their own. It looks like at least eight people were involved in this brawl and one side definitely got the worst of it based on the level of undress they ended the fight in.
Clearly the biggest loser in the fight was the guy who had the sleeve ripped off his dress shirt. For about a millisecond he probably thought it was over, but then he got dropped with one of the most nonchalant left hooks you'll ever see at a UFC event.
After the event UFC President Dana White was asked about the brawl, which he had apparently run over to watch. White was amazed that security never stepped in to break it up and instead allowed the brawl to end on its own.
If White really doesn't think this kind of thing ever happens at a UFC event, come on. First of all, there was literally a brawl in the stands at a UFC event in December which involved fighters. But this is not a UFC-specific problem. It's a human problem. This happens at all kinds of professional sporting events. It's just not usually finished so definitively.