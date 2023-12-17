Sean Strickland Attacks Dricus du Plessis, Stars Brawl At UFC 296
Las Vegas hosted UFC 296 on Saturday night and there were few, if any fireworks in the octagon. Luckily for those who enjoy mixed martial arts, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland gave us something to talk about in the stands. In the middle of the event, Strickland attacked his UFC 297 opponent Dricus du Plessis, jumping over a row of seats to punch him multiple times.
Here's a look at what happened:
If you're a UFC fighter and Joe Rogan is shaming you for the way you act in public, you know you're down bad. Just absolutely lunatic behavior from Strickland, but that's just more of what we've come to expect from him. He's legitimately a crazy person.
Strickland beat Israel Adesanya to capture the middleweight title at UFC 293. The fairly dominant unanimous decision was considered a huge upset. Now UFC has the unenviable task of promoting him like a star despite his behavior.
UFC 296 was a largely ho-hum affiar. Leon Edwards mostly dominated Colby Covington to retain the welterweight championship via a wide decision victory. Alexandre Pantoja retained the flyweight championship via unanimous decision as well. Shavkat Rakhmonov did makes some headlines with a second round stoppage of Stephen Thompson but that's was about it for excitement.