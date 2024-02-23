Rangers, Devils Fans Fight, Trade Big Punches In the Stands
The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils faced off in Jersey on Thursday night and the hockey game was ugly on the ice, while things weren't great off of it either. Near the end of the first period as the Rangers led 2-0, two fans in the stands got into a fight and wound up landing some pretty hard punches.
It appears a Devils fan and a Rangers fan were chirping at each other, which led to a standoff with a railing between them. As others came over to try and separate the two, the Devils fan landed some big time punches. It appeared to be over, but the Rangers fan threw back before it ended. The Devils fan was then led away by security.
Here's video:
That's a pretty solid fight when you consider there was a railing between them. At least three of the punches exchanged could have done damage. That's not bad considering the circumstances.
It seemed like the Devils fan got the better of the exchanges, but he wound up getting tossed. So who really won in the end?