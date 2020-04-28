Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder's Third Fight Postponed Until Late 2020
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 28 2020
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder won't be running back their second fight any time soon. The final chapter of their trilogy has been postponed until late 2020 at the earliest.
Fury beat Wilder by TKO in a seven-round destruction back in February. The 31-year-old Brit improved his record to 30-0-1 and won the WBC, The Ring and lineal heavyweight titles. Wilder, who suffered his first career defeat in the fight, invoked his rematch clause before he even left the building. He wants to run the fight back and prove his embarrassing loss was a fluke.
The two men first met in December of 2018 and battled to a split draw in an electrifying bout. They finally had their rematch on February 22 of this year and Fury dominated proceedings from the opening bell. He knocked Wilder down in the third and fifth rounds, and Wilder's corner finally threw in the towel midway through the seventh round.
After such a beating, the delay before the third fight likely favors Wilder, as it gives his body more time to recover. Given how good the first fight was, it's clear Wilder has it in him to stand toe-to-toe with Fury. Maybe this time he won't wear a 45-pound costume to the ring.
Even with a longer lay-off, Fury is such a skilled boxer he might be too much for the American to handle. He outboxed and outsmarted him in both fights, but Wilder's power helped save him in the first fight. In the second, Fury found ways to neutralize that. Wilder's entire approach must improve if he wants to have a chance.
The winner will almost certainly need to fight Anthony Joshua to unify the heavyweight titles.