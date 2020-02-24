Deontay Wilder Blames Loss on 45-Pound Costume He Wore to the Ring
By Liam McKeone | Feb 24 2020
The stakes were high when Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder faced off on Saturday night in the second installment of their rivalry. The fight lived up to expectations. Or at least it did for someone like me, who watches one boxing match a year. A lot of punches were landed and there was some drama at the end. Can't ask for much more.
The pregame entrances were especially noteworthy, as Fury was literally carried to the ring on a freaking throne and Wilder appeared in some insane armor/costume that made him look like the final boss of a video game you'd play in the arcade. Apparently, Wilder thinks that decision is what sunk him. He told The Athletic's Lance Pugmire his legs were weakened by the costume, which weighed in at 45 pounds.
He's also officially going up against Fury a third time, but we knew that was a strong possibility. Wilder told TMZ he dropped $40,000 on the outfit, which, as Pugmire notes, was in honor of Black History Month. One of Wilder's trainers, Jay Deas, floated this same idea right after the fight:
Now, that claim may come off as ridiculous. But consider this: Fury didn't walk to the ring, much less have to do so under 45 pounds of... whatever, and won. Wilder was forced to get to the ring under his own power and lost. Coincidence? Wilder doesn't think so.