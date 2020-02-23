Tyson Fury Dominates Deontay Wilder, Wins by TKO in the Seventh Round
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 23 2020
Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder in their highly-anticipated rematch Sunday night. The Gypsy King lived up to his word and destroyed the American heavyweight champion from the first bell, earning his spit atop the boxing world.
Referee Kenny Bayless called it to a halt in the seventh round, as Wilder's corner threw in the towel. It was a good decision as Fury had owned the fight.
Fury is now the lineal, WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion and boasts an incredible 28-0-1 record.
The fight began with both fighters feeling their way through, jabbing and occasionally looking to follow. Both fighters had solid flurries but neither was in trouble despite a few power punches finding a home.
Then, out of nowhere, Fury put Wilder down with a huge right late in the third round, and Wilder was clearly hurt. He staggered to his feet and went down again, but referee Kenny Bayless ruled it a trip.
Here's the first knockdown:
Wilder was still struggling in the fourth and Fury took advantage, dominating the round, while also leaning on his smaller opponent. Fury opened the fifth round with a huge right to Wilder's head, then knocked him down again in the middle of the fifth with a left-handed body shot.
The American looked wobbly and all but done, even though Fury got a point taken away near the end of the round for hitting on the break.
The sixth and seventh rounds were more domination by Fury, who absolutely owned the night and rose to a championship level to beat Wilder up.
Both men entered the night undefeated with titles to their name. Wilder was the lineal heavyweight champ, while Wilder carried the WBC belt.
The first fight between the two was an absolute war that was incredibly difficult to score. One judge had it 115-111 for Wilder, one had it 114-112 for Fury and the third had it 113-113, and therefore it was ruled a draw.
Fury erased that memory by crushing Wilder Saturday night.