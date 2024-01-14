Tyreek Hill Gave a Football to His Wife After Spectacular Touchdown Against the Chiefs
Tyreek Hill gave a ball to his wife after he caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa during the Miami Dolphins - Kansas City Chiefs NFL Wild Card matchup on Saturday night. Hill scored a spectacular touchdown on a play where a Chiefs' defender was called for pass interference and then Hill broke a tackle and took it into the end zone anyway.
The touchdown pass doubled the Chiefs total yardage for the game after a 41-yard first quarter in the freezing cold. Hill's ability to catch the ball or just draw pass interference on long throws might be the only thing that will keep the Dolphins in this game, or give them a chance to win it.
As for Hill's wife, Keeta, she's not up in a luxury suite like Taylor Swift. She's got front row seats. And while she may be freezing, at least she hasn't had any nachos dumped on her.