Taylor Swift Wore a Travis Kelce Parka to Watch Chiefs - Dolphins in Freezing Cold Weather
The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins played one of the coldest games in NFL history on Saturday night and Taylor Swift was there, freezing her A off like all the other true fans. It was around zero degrees for kickoff and with the wind chill, it felt much colder. Luckily, Swift had a personalized Travis Kelce jacket to keep her warm. And while most of the people taking pictures had to cover their faces, the pop star went with nothing but a white knit cap. Probably because she thought she would be safe and warm in one of those fancy suits. Guess again!
Whoever ends up winning the game, this image of Swift looking through frosted glass will probably end up being the enduring image of Wild Card weekend. A reminder that yes, it really was that cold in Kansas City when the team from Miami had to travel northwest after losing the AFC East to the Buffalo Bills on the last night of the 2023 regular season.
That's right. It's so damn cold people are wearing hats and jackets indoors. Between this, a flurry of Joe Flacco pick-sixes, and the snow being so bad in Buffalo that they had to postpone the game until Monday, the weather is definitely the story of the weekend.