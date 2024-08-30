Taylor Swift Is Drawing Up Plays for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
By Evan Bleier
In between selling out stadiums around the world, working on new music and convincing Travis Kelce to do something that Patrick Mahomes couldn’t, Taylor Swift has found the time to add a new item to her personal playbook.
Speaking with NBC's Chris Simms ahead of next week's season kickoff, Mahomes revealed that Swift has been drawing up plays for the Chiefs. And, according to the 28-year-old star quarterback, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid may have to call one this season.
"Meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is. I think that's been special to me because she's, like you said, the most famous person in the world, she could not be [more genuine]," Mahomes said. "And she's really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions. Started drawing up plays. We might have to put one in."
The timing of Mahomes praising Swift and endorsing her play-calling prowess is at least a little bit interesting as it comes at a moment when his wife Brittany is in the crosshairs of Swifties everywhere for her assumed support of Donald Trump.
If you aren't familiar, Brittany Mahomes liked and then unliked an Instagram post from the former president that outlined his 2024 platform and Swift fans noticed. That led Brittany to respond to her "haters" and all sorts of internet intrigue.
However, it has not led to a falling out between Swfit and her football BFF as the pair "respect that they have different views" and have made a "pact" to avoid discussing politics, according to The Daily Mail.
"Taylor is not going to be written into this anti-Brittany narrative because they have made a pact to not discuss politics," a source told The Mail. "They both know it can tear apart friendships and they respect that they have different views."
Politics aside, what will really be interesting to see is if Reid respects Swift as a play-caller. We'll have a chance to find out next week when the Chiefs host the Ravens in Kansas City to kick off the 2024 NFL season.