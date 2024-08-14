Taylor Swift Convinced Travis Kelce to Do Something Patrick Mahomes Couldn’t
By Joe Lago
Travis Kelce is destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the tight end will have another Kansas City Chiefs legend to thank for his success. Of course, that teammate is three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Like any all-time great duo in professional sports, Kelce and Mahomes have grown close and bonded like brothers. But even family can't get you to do things.
Mahomes doesn't have that power over Kelce — but Taylor Swift clearly does.
During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio's "Town Hall from Training Camp" with ex-Chiefs QB Alex Smith and co-host Bruce Murray, Mahomes lamented how Kelce isn't listening to him for hair style suggestions.
"I've been trying to get him to grow his hair out," Mahomes said, "and then all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it."
"Can't imagine why," Murray quipped amid laughter.
It's an indication that the relationship of the world's most famous sports couple must be going strong.
While Swift has been entertaining tens of thousands of fans during each stop of "The Eras Tour" in Europe, Kelce has been busy at Chiefs training camp preparing for his 12th NFL season and a historic Super Bowl three-peat.
It also will be the second season of Kelce and Swift being together, much to the delight of the NFL.
Last year, the league benefited from the "Swift Effect," as Swift's fans tuned in to Chiefs games just to get a glimpse of Swift in the stands. Swifties were equally enamored of Kelce.
No word on whether Swift also suggested that Kelce bring back his mustache. Apparently, it was his idea, and he seems very proud of his decision.