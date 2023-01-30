Travis Kelce Calls Cincinnati's Mayor a 'Jabroni'
Travis Kelce was feeling himself after his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC Championship Game. The All-Pro tight end was so hype, he actually called Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval a "jabroni" during the Lamar Hunt Trophy ceremony.
Check this out:
Kelce going full The Rock from WWE Raw in the early 2000s was not on my AFC title game bingo card.
In a video posted last week, Pureval said city officials asked Burrow to take a paternity test to see if he was actually Patrick Mahomes' father after beating him three straight times. The mayor later walked back his comments. Mahomes' prized tight end clearly didn't find any of that funny.
The pro wrestling promo followed Kelce being fired up in the wake of the final whistle when he tried to bury the "Burrowhead" narrative once and for all. We'll see if it worked.
Kelce should be fired up though, because Super Bowl LVII will be a family affair. His older brother Jason Kelce plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the NFC title on Sunday. NFL media is now bracing for 24/7 Kelce brother coverage.