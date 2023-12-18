Tommy DeVito Pizza Place Autograph Event Reportedly Canceled After Cutlets' Appearance Fee Doubles
Mama mia!
Tommy DeVito may have had a bad game on Sunday as the New Orleans Saints beat the New York Giants, 24-6, but things are still progressing at warp speed for the quarterback and those in his orbit. Agent Sean Stellato was inducted into the National American Sports Hall of Fame over the weekend and on top of that, his client is now asking twice as much for personal appearances as he was a week ago.
According to a tweet from Darren Rovell, DeVito's appearance fee has doubled from $10,000 to $20,000. For that reason DeVito will no longer be appearing at a pizzeria in Morristown, New Jersey on Tuesday. In other words, price of the brick going up.
The event was supposed to take place on December 19th between 6pm and 7:30 p.m. according to this graphic that is still on a local Patch page. For $50 you could get an autograph. At that price only 400 people would need to buy tickets and then on top of that you're selling pizza so basically we're all losing money by this event being canceled.
If all of this is accurate, that's a rough look for DeVito. Especially if he already agreed to this appearance. And then for the news to break right after a Giants' loss? Forget about it.