Giants, Saints Fight After Huge Hit on Tommy DeVito
By Liam McKeone
DeVito Delirium made its way to the bayou this weekend as the New York Giants visited the New Orleans Saints. Tommy DeVito got the start, of course, and the cameras were on his agent and family again. Things did not go as well as they did last week for the Giants. The offense struggled mightily in the first half and DeVito was getting hit on many of his dropbacks.
Near the end of the second quarter New York was losing 7-3 and DeVito was driving the offense down the field to get some end-of-half points. He scrambled out of the pocket and crossed the Saints' 40-yard line before going into a slide, but got plastered by a Saints defender anyway.
His teammates were not pleased and started a small fight with the defense. DeVito looked like he hit the ground hard but was set to go back into the game before the concussion spotter interrupted and forced him back to the locker room for concussion evaluation. Which, as you can see in the video below, was the only decision to make.
Here's video of the hit:
And video of the aftermath:
Ouch.
A tough sight. DeVito is one of the NFL's most fun stories this season. Hate to see him leave the game like that but hopefully he can return.