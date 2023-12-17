Sean Stellato Wore Outrageous Green Suit to Giants-Saints
By Liam McKeone
Sean Stellato has become a household name in merely six days after a photo of him next to client Tomy DeVito went viral ahead of last week's New York Giants-Green Bay Packers game. Just like DeVito, everything about Stellato is exceptionally Italian and he got swept up in the gulf stream of popularity DeVito has been enjoying. Stellato has spent this week showing he has other qualities as he took full advantage of his moment in the spotlight, appearing on what feels like every radio and sports talk television show in existence. And you can't knock the hustle. Gotta strike while the iron is hot, right?
Coincidentally, Stellato blew up as he was preparing for his induction into the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame. On Sunday he was in New Orleans to watch the Giants take on the Saints and wore an outrageous green suit to commemorate his accomplishment. Peter Schrager told the audience about it on FOX early Sunday morning.
But that picture does not do it justice. Not one bit. It's so much greener in practice. And he bought pants to match!
Just tremendous stuff. This week has been an overload of Stellato content, to be sure, and it'll get old soon. But we haven't gotten there yet. For now, it's a genuine, fun story that we will enjoy for the time being.