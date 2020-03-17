4 Remaining Plausible Destinations for Tom Brady
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 16 2020
A couple potential options for Tom Brady came off the board this week; the Titans retained Ryan Tannehill and according to Chris Simms the 49ers will not ultimately have interest in Brady. These are the destinations that still make sense for the greatest quarterback of all-time:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Bucs are now the favorites in offshore gambling odds to land Brady. Bruce Arians is known as a quarterback whisperer, the fact that they let Jameis Winston hit free agency is a sign that they're not married to the idea of bringing him back, and Mike Evans and Breshad Perriman is a strong 1-2 wide receiver duo.
Las Vegas Raiders
Jon Gruden doesn't want to talk about Tom Brady; weeks ago, Mike Mayock declined to offer a full ironclad commitment in favor of Derek Carr. The Raiders are opening a new stadium in Las Vegas, and I do think that even at 43 years old Brady is a slight upgrade over Carr from a performance perspective. They are good value at +1200 odds.
Los Angeles Chargers
Like the Raiders, the Chargers have a stadium to open (and one in which they are going to have to compete with the Rams for ticket and suite sales). Brady recently launched a production company, so one can see why he'd want to live in LA. However, this is a cursed organization, the Chargers have had a bad offensive line for years, and this would be a suboptimal football situation for Brady. It's difficult from the outside to see him agreeing to go there, even if they blow him away financially.
New England Patriots
I get that Adam Schefter has been ahead of this story for months and that he sounds super confident Brady is not returning to New England. Nevertheless, until I see for sure with my own two eyes that Brady has moved on, I will not rule out Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, and Tom Brady making another run at it together.