Mike Mayock Has a Pretty Honest Assessment of Derek Carr's Status
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 25 2020
The Las Vegas Raiders have a bevy of draft picks and cap space, and there's as tantalizing a quarterback carousel as there's ever been this offseason. Raiders GM Mike Mayock, speaking to the media today, had heavy praise for QB Derek Carr, but also was not willing to rule out moving on from him if they think they could do better:
Mayock did praise Carr's performance from a yardage perspective, but said there was a disconnect of getting into the end zone and scoring points. Most GMs would just issue a blanket statement like, "Of course Carr is our guy," and just live with telling a white lie.
The mere fact that Mayock wasn't even willing to lie tells you a lot about Carr's spot in the league's pecking order. For example, you can name a group of quarterbacks who the coach would never even think to move on from, let alone having to lie about it -- Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Drew Brees, etc. Carr is somewhere in that roving 10-20 range where teams know they can improve from you-- but there's also risk and uncertainty that would come along with that decision.