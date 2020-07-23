Tom Brady Spotted Breaking Florida Law Wearing AirPods While Driving
By Brian Giuffra | Jul 23 2020
No one likes a tattletale. Don't rat on your friends. Snitches get stitches. As a part-Italian growing up in Northern New Jersey, these words were ingrained into me at an early age. Not because we're mafia. But because in New Jersey, it's not cool to be a narc.
Yet today, I will have to break away from my upbringing and tell on Tom Brady. He broke Florida law and we have the video to prove it.
While most people are focused on the fact that Tom Brady has arrived at Bucs camp for the first time, I couldn't help but notice him taking out an earpiece (likely an AirPod) to speak with a Bucs security guard at the team's entrance. That is illegal.
According to Chapter 316 Section 304 of the Florida State Senate, "No person shall operate a vehicle while wearing a headset, headphone, or other listening device, other than a hearing aid or instrument for the improvement of defective human hearing." I'm no otolaryngologist (googled what an ear doctor was called for that one), but that's not a hearing aid, as fitting as that would be for Florida Man Tom Brady.
Some might think this isn't a big deal. But driving in a car with headphones in is dangerous and, quite frankly, stupid. Basically every car comes with Bluetooth technology now and hooking up to it is incredibly easy. You can listen to music, make phone calls, send texts and everything else you can do with the AirPods in, but you have the added benefit of being able to hear the other cars around you. Let's not forget AirPods are noise-canceling nowadays. Having them in while driving can be dangerous and a distraction.
Brady has enjoyed a bad boy offseason. He left the Patriots, went on Howard Stern, has practiced with teammates without masks (still not wearing one in this video) despite warnings from the NFLPA, broke into a park to practice despite it being closed and even accidentally entered a random person's house. In the grand scheme of issues, this seems like a minor one. However, it is against the law for a reason and that reason is it puts people around you in danger.
I know I just broke Jersey code by ratting on Brady, but at this point, he needs a good kick in the AirPod.