Tom Brady Caught Working Out in Closed Park By Tampa Parks Staff
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 20 2020
Tom Brady was a model citizen for two decades in New England as a member of the Patriots. Two weeks out from under the watchful eye of Bill Belichick and he's already having run-ins with the law. Brady was spoken to by an authority figure today when he was caught working out in a closed park. Mayor Jane Castor relayed the story during a coronavirus response news conference late this afternoon.
This kind of behavior never would have flown in New England. Bill Belichick's ability to deal with troublemakers like Brady remains unequaled. He's probably happy that Brady is Bruce Arians problem now.