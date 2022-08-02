Greg Norman Confirms LIV Offered Tiger Woods Somewhere Around $700 to $800 Million
Greg Norman sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson which aired on FOX News Monday night. The interview, which promotes and legitimizes LIV Golf for FOX News viewers, was likely shot at Bedminster, Donald Trump's course that just hosted the latest LIV event over the weekend. (Synergy!)
Anyway, the topic of Tiger Woods came up and Norman basically confirmed to Carlson that LIV had in fact offered Tiger Woods close to a billion dollars to join their tour.
Can you imagine turning down $700 to $800 million? What a power move by Tiger Woods to turn down that much money. It must be easier to do when you're worth that much on your own. This seems like a pretty big PR win for Tiger Woods and the PGA and they didn't even have to do anything.