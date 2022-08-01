LIV-iest Moment in LIV Golf History Includes Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, and a 'Let's Go, Brandon' Chant
Henrik Stenson evidently completed the greatest F-U in golf history yesterday by converting a short putt to capture LIV Golf's third-ever event at Donald Trump's Bedminster club. On-site reporter Donald Trump Jr. was there to document the iconic shot, which will be remembered alongside the heroics of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods on No. 16 at Augusta, Tom Watson at Pebble Beach, and Seve Ballesteros getting one to drop through the side door at St. Andrews.
Tough not to get goosebumps watching that. LIV Golf finally has its moment. Though it's perhaps another moment that can be used to provide a perfect snapshot of what the new league is all about. For that, we turn to an adoring crowd delighted by the sight of the 45th president, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kim Guilfoyle and Eric Trump near one of the tee boxes. They couldn't help but break into a "Let's Go, Brandon" chant, which is a bit confusing because there was no player named Brandon in the field.
The future of golf is here and this is what it looks like. Hard to imagine anyone not preferring this to the PGA Tour.