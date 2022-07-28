It's Hard to Tell Where LIV Golf Ends and Donald Trump Begins
Former U.S. President Donald Trump will hit the course today with Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson before the LIV Golf event at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. It was only a matter of time until this happened as the league has scheduled 25 percent of its inaugural-season events at Trump properties and shares a common love of constructing as much as possible on the existence of whataboutism. And more power to everyone involved. I hope they have fun out there and people would pay top dollar to watch DeChambeau and the 45th president interact out there on the greens. We could finally learn if Trump is a big analytics guy or carries a protractor in his pocket.
Life's too short to tell other people they shouldn't enjoy a second golf league. LIV is decidedly not for me and the hangups don't have as much to do with the ethical/moral quandaries as disrupting a status quo I find comforting. But it has been a bit confusing to see a lot of feigned ignorance out there in terms of assessing which side of the aisle LIV is on in our permanently fractured culture war. A league founded by the Saudis that cozies up to Donald Trump is sending some pretty strong messages about how it sees the world.
Like I said, I am not going to try to change anyone's mind. It would be nice, though, if we could cut through some of the nonsense and stop pretending that LIV Is not trying to be overtly political. In a very specific way that will attract one side and alienate others. They are not the Trump Tour but they certainly not failing in the endeavor to be a Trumpy Tour.
Tip-toeing around that pretty blatant reality doesn't seem productive. Perhaps accepting it will help speed up some of the discourse.