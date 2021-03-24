Sports Anchor Brilliantly Mocks Thom Brennaman's Nick Castellanos Call
It's rare that I can guarantee a piece of video will be the best thing you'll see all day, but this is undoubtedly one of those times. Ben Higgins of 10 News in San Diego just knocked a bit clean out of the park Tuesday night and it's likely a drive into deep left...
Fernando Tatis Jr. exited a spring training game with an injury on Tuesday, which was huge news in the moment. Luckily it doesn't sound like anything too severe, so that allowed Higgins to have a little fun with the situation during a sports segment on one of his station's nightly broadcasts.
Tatis' San Diego Padres were playing the Cincinnati Reds when he suffered the left shoulder discomfort during the game. Later in the contest Nick Castellanos hit a home run to left field and some of you are probably starting to understand where this is going.
As many of you will remember, Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was caught using a homophobic slur on air last summer. His attempt to apologize made almost as much news as the slur, thanks to an awkward bit where he attempted to keep calling the game in the middle of his apology.
Here's a refresher:
That apology -- specifically the "there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos that will be a home run and so that’ll make it a 4-0 ballgame" has been memed like crazy ever since. Higgins just took things to the next level during a broadcast Tuesday night.
Here's what he came up with:
That's a 10 out of 10. Flawless execution.
I know Ben a little bit having guest hosted on his morning radio show a number of times over the years. He's a funny guy and an excellent broadcaster. This is undoubtedly the funniest thing he's done. As Keith Law suggested, just give him an Emmy now.