Thom Brennaman Was Caught on Mic Making Homophobic Slur, Calls Home Run During Apology
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 19 2020
Thom Brennaman's career might have just ended. Before the Cincinnati Reds played the second game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night, Brennaman was caught on mic casually throwing out a homophobic slur. Brennaman's tenure as the Reds TV voice is likely over.
Video of the incident and his apology are below:
UPDATE: Brennaman gave an apology during the second game, which was interrupted by a home run. He said he didn't know if he would put on headphones again and then turned over play by play duties and left.
Wow that's bad, and the people at FOX Sports Ohio have a lot of explaining to do. The craziest thing is that Brennaman said it, then continued on into his usual pregame spiel like nothing had happened.
Brennaman returned to become the TV voice of the Reds full-time in 2019. He did national games for MLB on FOX from 1996 to 2014 and has also done play-by-play for the NFL on FOX for years. All-in-all he's been with Fox Sports for more than 25 years. He's currently in his 13th year doing TV and radio for the Reds.
Brennaman's father Marty was a legendary Reds announcer from 1974 until his final game in September of 2019. Thom may soon be joining him in retirement.