Fernando Tatis Jr. Leaves Spring Training Game With Injury
Fernando Tatis Jr. is arguably the biggest rising star in sports right now, and on Tuesday he may have gotten hurt. The San Diego Padres shortstop left Tuesday's spring training game with an injury and didn't look happy as he walked off the field. That's bad news for Major League Baseball and the Padres as both have a lot riding on this season.
Tatis made a play at shortstop that included a long throw and looked uncomfortable afterwards. The play in question is below:
Trainers came out and the 22-year-old left the game. As he walked off the field he had his hands on his hips.
It appeared he was walking normally so there's no indication what the injury might be, of if his removal was precautionary:
Tatis had a back injury that ended his rookie year abruptly in 2019, so if it's not a leg injury there's a chance that issue has returned. Given how that throw to first looked, the worst-case scenario would be some sort of arm injury.
The Padres have invested a ton in their roster this offseason and can't afford for Tatis to miss significant time. They also handed him a massive 14-year, $340 million contract, so a major injury wouldn't be a great way to start that deal off. It's also worth noting that Tatis is MLB's most marketable young superstar, so you can bet his health is being monitored closely in the league's offices.
We'll keep you updated when we hear more. Here's hoping it's just something minor and he was removed from the game as a precaution.