'The West Wing' Predicted Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Sunday Trip From Japan to Las Vegas
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five seasons and for the first time, Taylor Swift will be there. Or at least she could be there. That's still up in the air since she has a concert in Tokyo that Saturday night. The point is, she could attend the game if she wanted, which is something we already figured out last week. And it's also something that was covered in a season 2 episode of The West Wing, which originally aired two and a half weeks after Super Bowl XXXV.
Here's Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Rob Lowe and Allison Janney working out the logistics of someone flying from Tokyo to Washington, D.C. It's very applicable to Taylor's situation in two weeks.
So Swift can be back in America an hour before she left Japan. Then it's another cross-country flight to Vegas. Using Trump era White House prescription drug rules, she'll be ready to party by kickoff. Hell, she could probably do the victory parade in Kansas City if she wanted. But will she?
Swift and Kelce's relationship famously got off to a slow start after Kelce attended a concert with the hopes of handing her a braclelet with his phone number on it, but he wasn't able to meet her because she doesn't talk to people before or after shows to preserve her voice. That doesn't exactly sound like the kind of artist that would chance an enormous amount of jet lag on flying from Japan to Vegas and then back to Australia where she has three more shows the next weekend. All in the span of about a week.
So Swift could do this if she really wanted. We'll find out soon if she really wants to. After all, Travis Kelce made it clear that work comes first in their young relationship when he decided to attend football practice instead of her birthday party. On the other hand, how many more Super Bowls does Travis Kelce have in him? It's a tough call.
Win or lose the Super Bowl, Kelce can join Swift on tour for the vacation of a lifetime. They have two weekends in Australia followed by stops in Singapore and then they'll be jetting around Europe for the rest of the Spring and Summer until training camp begins. (Plenty of great sightseeing opportunities to propose on that trip btw.)
Yes, I've spent a lot of time looking at her international tour dates lately. And for what? To keep you properly informed. Don't worry, she wraps up the European leg of the tour on August 20th, just in time for the regular season - assuming Kelce doesn't retire. Then she has some dates in November and December, but they're all in Canada. So don't worry, NFL ratings lovers.
For younger readers, The West Wing was a popular television program that ran on NBC from 1999 to 2006. In 2006 Taylor Swift released her eponymous debut album meaning that this is the first time that these two things from popular culture have been crossed. If you have a lot of travel coming up, like Taylor Swift does for example, you can stream the entire series on HBO Max. Who knows what else you'll learn.