Next on the tee: Netflix confirms season 3 of 'Full Swing' for 2025
By Adam Woodard
On Monday afternoon Netflix announced its popular golf docuseries "Full Swing," which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at men's professional golf and the lives of some of the game's best players, would be returning for a third season in 2025.
Produced by Vox Media Studios and Box to Box Films, each of the first two seasons contained eight episodes and featured PGA Tour stars such as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, as well as LIV Golf players Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.
The 2024 professional golf season was chock full of storylines that were made for a series like "Full Swing," including the arrest of Scheffler at the 2024 PGA Championship, LIV's Bryson DeChambeau claiming the 2024 U.S. Open from the hands of McIlroy, Nick Dunlap's historic victory as an amateur and the emergence of Xander Schauffele as a major champion.
Details are few and far between on which players will be involved in the third season, but if the next installment is anything like the first two, fans are in for a real treat.