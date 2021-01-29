Nick Caserio Says the Houston Texans Have 'Zero Interest' in Trading Deshaun Watson, Which is Hilarious
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 29, 2021, 1:56 PM EST
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio opened a press conference on Friday by stating unequivocally that the franchise is committed to quarterback Deshaun Watson. He added that the Texans had "zero interest" in trading him. That's cute.
Here's his statement:
Maybe it's just me, but if the Texans had "zero interest" in trading Watson maybe they should have taken his input seriously when it came to hiring their next head coach.
We all know Watson wants out and has formally demanded a trade. On top of that, his no-trade clause means he'll essentially be able to control his future destination. The best Caserio can do is attempt to recoup as much as possible in return for his star player. The marriage is over.
Caserio was in front of the media introducing new Texans coach David Culley. Houston hired both Caserio and Culley after owner Cal McNair promised Watson he'd be involved in the search process. Well, McNair lied and hired the guys he wanted regardless of the 25-year-old's input. Watson is justifiably furious.
Numerous NFL teams will be willing to move heaven and earth to land Watson via trade.
The Texans have tanked their organization and it all starts with McNair. He trusted and stuck with Bill O'Brien far longer than he should have. He's elevated Jack Easterby to a position of immense power despite no real football experience. He allowed his top players to become disaffected to the point where they want to leave. In 2019, Houston had J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson leading a deep and talented roster from the front. By the start of the 2021 season, all three could be gone.
McNair and his buddies have run the team into the ground. Watson is right to want a trade and, eventually, he'll be shipped out. It's only a matter of time.