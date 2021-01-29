15 Other Deshaun Watson Trade Destinations
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 29, 2021, 12:31 PM EST
Deshaun Watson told the Houston Texans that he wanted to be traded. In the weeks since he made this known to the organization, they have hired the oldest first-time head coach in NFL history and... that's about it. Nothing has happened to change Watson's mind about leaving Houston. With the offseason about to start, the Texans should probably look into that.
We have previously named the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Carolina Panthers as teams that both could and should attempt to acquire the NFL's leading passer. Watson would be a huge upgrade for any of those franchises, but the truth is, they aren't alone. In fact, there are at least 15 other teams that should trade for Watson without hesitation.
Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield had a very nice season. He's still young. He took Cleveland to their first playoff win in, well, his lifetime. Watson and Odell Beckham Jr. could take the Browns from a feel-good story to a championship contender.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger wants to come back and play next season at a discounted rate. If the Steelers want to get Roethlisberger off the books, they should trade him to Houston because he would probably retire. Also, Mike Tomlin gets an awesome young quarterback instead of the guy who lost five of six games following an 11-0 start.
Denver Broncos
The two best quarterbacks John Elway has drafted in the last decade are Drew Lock and Tim Tebow. This could be like the Peyton Manning signing, but set them up for a decade instead of a couple seasons.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders get a really good quarterback for Jon Gruden. The Texans fulfill their destiny with another Carr under center.
Dallas Cowboys
They clearly don't want to pay Dak Prescott or they would have done so already. So just trade for Watson and let Dak go.
Philadelphia Eagles
I mean. Duh. Swoop could pick him up at the airport.
New York Giants
Allow Dan Orlovsky to explain.
Washington Football Team
Obviously.
Chicago Bears
The Bears would have to admit their biggest mistake, pay a premium for someone they could have had for free and continue to the butt of jokes... until Watson has them in the playoffs every year and that mistake becomes a footnote.
Detroit Lions
Obviously.
Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins is a fine human being and a decent NFL quarterback. The Vikings are also 25-21-1 with him under center.
Atlanta Falcons
Matt Ryan is 35.
New Orleans Saints
Drew Brees is retiring, they have that Taysom Hill problem and Jameis Winston isn't under contract. If Sean Payton wants to keep winning, here's his next QB.
Arizona Cardinals
If the Cardinals have any doubts about Kyler Murray, they should pull the trigger. He could turn into a quarterback on Watson's level, but if he doesn't, they're stuck in the middle.
Los Angeles Rams
Jared Goff got them to the Super Bowl and had a gutty performance with just nine working fingers this month, but this is still a no-brainer.