Terry Bradshaw Blasts Aaron Rodgers on FOX NFL Pregame
It has been two days since Aaron Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show and caused quite a stir within the NFL world by explaining his COVID vaccination status and a whole lot more. The dust still hasn't really settled, and the Green Bay Packers will be without their star quarterback this afternoon in Kansas City.
The FOX NFL crew addressed the issue while at the Naval Academy in honor of Veteran's Day later this week. Curt Menefee, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson were fairly critical of Rodgers. But Terry Bradshaw really went in on the signal-caller, saying he should come to the Academy so he can learn how to be honest. He even brought up ivermectin!
Some pretty harsh words from one great quarterback to another.
This is not something that will be going away anytime soon for Rodgers. This was true before his McAfee interview and is especially true afterward. He lied to the public, which is no crime but not exactly the ethical course of action, and then tried to defend himself by quoting Martin Luther King Jr. This will be a story until the end of the season. No matter how well Rodgers or the Packers play.