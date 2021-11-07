Pete Davidson Played Aaron Rodgers on SNL
After all the Aaron Rodgers news this week, you knew Saturday Night Live would tackle the topic on the weekend. True to form, SNL led off this weekend's show with Pete Davidson channeling Rodgers as a guest on Justice w/Judge Jeanie, starring Cecily Strong.
Check it out:
The sketch was decent, and Davidson did his best but it allowed first-year cast member James Austin Johnson to break out the Donald Trump impression he's famous for. Jeanine Pirro impression is Cecily Strong's best and she always owns any sketch where she does it.
So even SNL is roasting Rodgers, just like the rest of the Internet.