Roundup: Taylor Tomlinson to Host 'After Midnight'; Rangers Win World Series; Bob Knight Dies at 83
Texas Rangers won their first World Series ... Bob Knight died at 83 ... George Santos survives House vote to expel him ... Stock futures tick higher entering Thursday ... Fed signals rate hike will be extended ... Joe Biden calls for pause in Israel-Gaza war ... Trump 14th Amendment disqualification trial can proceed ... Senate Republicans blasted Tommy Tuberville's military freeze ... Nicolas Cage ripped AI use in movies ... Taylor Tomlinson to host CBS' "After Midnight" ... Corey Seager named World Series MVP for second time ... Will Smith won his third World Series in three years with three different teams ... The college basketball world mourned Bob Knight ... Taylor Heinicke to start for the Falcons ... Howard Stern is upset with Chris Russo for backing out of bet ...
Could A.J. Brown win NFL MVP? [Yahoo Sports]
Josh McDaniels made the Raiders an embarrassment [The Ringer]
The Rangers rode Nathan Eovaldi to their first World Series [Sports Illustrated]
The coaching legacy Bob Knight leaves behind [ESPN]
Marvel appears to be in crisis [Variety]
Kyle Brandt stood up to the powerful NFL throwback lobby [The Big Lead]
Highlights from Game 5 of the 2023 World Series.
ESPN's coverage of Bob Knight's death.
Say what you will about Bob Knight, the man knew basketball.
Highlights from the Lakers' overtime win against the Clippers.
Creed -- "Higher" (In honor of the Rangers)