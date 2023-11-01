Howard Stern Says Mad Dog 'Really F--ked Up' By Not Going Through With Bikini Punishment
Howard Stern is not happy with his buddy Chris "Mad Dog" Russo. After Russo backed out of his promise to retire if the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies and made the World Series, Stern gave Russo an out to save face. He's now backed out of that as well.
When Russo refused to retire, Stern told him he had to do something so outrageous as punishment that people would forget it. He suggested Mad Dog should come on his show, wear a bikini and walk down the street in New York with a sign that said "I'm a douche."
Russo agreed. Then he backed out.
On Wednesday, Stern took to his show and expressed how upset he was with Russo for backing out. While reading fan emails blasting Mad Dog, Stern also said, "I'm really fond of the guy but he really f--ked up."
Listen below:
Don't make promises you can't keep, folks. Especially not when Howard Stern is involved. I don't care if your MLB Network gig is on the line, you can't do that.