Roundup: Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' Debuts; Big 'White Lotus' Casting News; UFC 300 Card Adds Big Fight
U.S. strikes more Houthi targets in Yemen ... Chuck Grassley treated for infection ... Asa Hutchinson dropped out of the 2024 presidential race ... Senate clears hurdle to avoid government shutdown ... Stock futures little changed entering Wednesday ... ABC cancels New Hampshire GOP debate as Haley, Trump decline to participate ... China's economic growth slows to three-decade low ... "Fargo" boss Noah Hawley breaks down finale ... "White Lotus" Season 3 makes big casting news ... Taylor Tomlinson's "After Midnight" debuted ... Peacock-only playoff game likely cost NFL more than 10 million viewers ... Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Falcons ... UFC 300 to feature Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway for BMF title ... Pacers, Raptors discussing deal for Pascal Siakam ... Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis reclassifies from 2026 to 2025 ... Rafael Nadal will serve as ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation ... Philly sports radio caller tells host to "shut the f--k up" ...
Highlights from the Suns' incredible comeback win over the Kings.
The latest trailer for Netflix's Spaceman.
John Oliver discussed what it's like winning every Emmy.
This is pretty great.
The Band -- "The Weight"