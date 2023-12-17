Taylor Swift Furious About No-Call on Travis Kelce Flop
The New England Patriots hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 and that meant that the Taylor Swift circus came to town. Swift, along with her dad, Brittany Mahomes and Alana Haim, took in the action from a luxury suite. Everyone was having a good time until Travis Kelce went down in the end zone and no flag was thrown. Swift was furious, possibly dropping an F-bomb, while Haim was stuck in disbelief.
Yeah, it certainly looks like that was an exasperated "F--K!" Not a full what the f--k, but it still gets the point across. Does it matter that Kelce very clearly flopped trying to draw a flag there? Not to real fans. And especially not to Swifties who will now learn what flopping is after they just found out about football players going to practice all week. It's been a real rollercoaster ride lately.
The good news is that the Chiefs kicked a field goal on that posession and then followed that with a touchdown to extend their lead to 24-10 so everyone should be happy.