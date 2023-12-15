Travis Kelce Couldn't Go to Taylor Swift's Birthday Party Because He Was Stuck at Work
Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday and her boyfriend Travis Kelce was not there. Kelce was back in Kansas City --- or whatever suburb he calls home - because he has to work this week because the Chiefs have a game on Sunday. This is literal news to Entertainment Tonight who published an article explaining why Kelce wasn't at Swift's birthday party. Per ET:
A source tells ET that the NFL star "remains committed to playing his best and doing his best on and off the field. The team practices are critical, mandatory to attend, and something he takes very seriously. So, it's no surprise he stayed in Kansas City ahead of this weekend's game."
Whoever explained that to ET has the patience of a teacher. Or they just wanted to explore the space in the studio when someone asked them why Kelce wasn't in New York City last night. Either way, ET was happy to inform readers that it was "no surprise" that Kelce prioritized his professional life over his personal life this time.
With the regular season winding down there are only so many more stories we're going to get like this. By the time the 2024 season rolls around Swifties will have been through a full football season. They'll be grizzled NFL veterans, just like Kelce. So keep that in mind when entertainment outlets have to explain the NFL postseason and the Chiefs impending early exit to dismayed pop fans.