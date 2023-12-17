Taylor Swift Wore a Ski Cap to Watch the Chiefs in New England, Brought Alana Haim
Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday to take on the New England Patriots. While the disappointing Chiefs struggled with the generally hapless Patriots on the field, Swift, wearing a white and red hat, dominated from a luxury box, sitting next to Brittany Mahomes and Haim.
Well, one-third of Haim at least. That's Alana Haim sitting with Swift and her buddy Ashley Avignone. Taylor's father, Scott Kingsley Swft is in the back while poor Brittany Mahomes gets caught mid-bite. She can't catch a break.
Swift and friends were shown on the big screen at Gillette Stadium during the game and apparently the fans were happy to see her, as are we all. Considering how bad the Pats are this season, this is by far the most talent fans will get to see the rest of the season so go ahead and get excited.
Back on the field of play, the Chiefs took a 14-10 lead into halftime. Travis Kelce, probably still bummed he had to miss his girlfriend's birthday party because he was stuck at work, was held to just two catches for 10 yards in the first half. Even worse, he's partially to blame for Patrick Mahomes' one interception.
Be strong, Travis. For both Taylor and Patrick.