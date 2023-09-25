Roundup: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Are Official; WGA Reaches Deal With Studios; Dolphins Drop 70 On Denver
Hollywood writers reach tentative deal with studios ... Late night talk shows could return soon ... Taylor Swift sat with Travis Kelce's mom at the Chiefs game ... Usher will be the Super Bowl halftime show performer ... NASA spacecraft brings asteroid samples back to Earth ... Congress remains divided over budget negotiations ... Greece's economy is booming ... Andy Kim will challenge Bob Menendez for Senate seat ... Sophia Loren hospitalized after fall ... The Dolphins dropped 70 points on the Broncos ... The Broncos look awful ... The Dolphins should terrify the entire AFC ... Colorado dropped out of the top 25 loss to Oregon ... Full AP top 25 poll ... Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury ...
