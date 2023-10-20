Roundup: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Still Dating; Diamondbacks Walk-Off Phillies; Astros Tie Up ALCS
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong ... Latest updates of the Israel-Hamas conflict ... The GOP will hold another House speaker vote ... Jim Jordan refuses to back out of speaker race ... Stock futures slipped heading into Friday ... Fed will extend interest rate pause ... A look at Patrick McHenry, the interim House speaker ... Sidney Powell pleaded guilty in Georgia election interference case ... Man arrested for faking heart attack 20 times at restaurants to avoid paying bill ... Jon Stewart's "The Problem" ending at Apple amid creative differences ... "Gen V" renewed for a second season at Amazon ... Jim Harbaugh "surprised" by NCAA sign-stealing probe ... Mary Lou Retton suffers setback in pneumonia battle ... Djokovic, Alcaraz agree to exhibition in Saudi Arabia ... Deni Avdija is already sick of Jordan Poole ... The Diamondbacks walked-off the Phillies in Game 3 ... Astros blow out Rangers to tie the ALCS ...
A'ja Wilson is the WNBA's best player [Sports Illustrated]
Should we be skeptical about the Lakers? [The Ringer]
Are the Chargers wasting Justin Herbert's talent? [CBS Sports]
Week 8 college football picks against the spread [The Athletic]
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel was an FBI informant [Business Insider]
Victor Wembanyama is already breaking brains on the court [The Big Lead]
The Diamondbacks beat the Phillies via walk-off in Game 3.
Hunter Brown's 99 mph paint is terrifying.
Mick Foley faced down the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Snickers brought back a classic commercial, this time with Andy Reid.
Mike Camerlengo breaks down his horror movie starting five.
Bush -- "Little Things"